Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,965 shares of company stock worth $23,259,788. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $181.81 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.66 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.18. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

