Kraft Heinz Co (KHC): Price Down $-0.12 (-0.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for KHC

At the moment, KHC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.15%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that KHC has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

KHC ranks 30th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

KHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, KHC’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.31%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that KHC has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows KHC’s price action over the past 90 days.