Kraft Heinz Co (KHC): Price Down $-0.12 (-0.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for KHC
At the moment, KHC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.15%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that KHC has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
KHC ranks 30th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.
KHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, KHC’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.31%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that KHC has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows KHC’s price action over the past 90 days.
News traders keeping an eye on KHC may find value in this recent story: The Kraft Heinz Company Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside The Kraft Heinz Company found using ticker (KHC) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of "Hold". The target price ranges between 49 and 33 with a mean TP of 42.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.82 and the 200 day moving average is 38.67. The company has a market cap of $49,880m. Find out more information at: /> [stock_market_widget type="chart" symbol="KHC" chart="bar" range="6mo" interval="1d" line-color="rgb(49, 125, 189)"] The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.
KHC: Daily RSI Analysis
