Kraft Heinz Co (KHC): Price Now Near $39.78; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KHC

At the moment, KHC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.09%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Food Products stocks, KHC ranks 22nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, KHC’s price is up $0.23 (0.58%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Kraft Heinz Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.