Kraft Heinz Co (KHC): Price Now Near $40.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KHC

At the moment, KHC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.36%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Food Products stocks, KHC ranks 31st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

KHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, KHC’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.04%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as KHC has now gone down 12 of the past 14 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows KHC’s price action over the past 90 days.