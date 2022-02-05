Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

