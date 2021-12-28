Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) versus Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Financial Review

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redwire and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 3.26 $79.60 million $0.62 31.71

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Redwire and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 4 5 0 2.56

Redwire presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.04%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus target price of $27.89, indicating a potential upside of 41.86%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire N/A N/A N/A Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 9.76% 1.87% 1.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Redwire on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.