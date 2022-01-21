Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT): Price Now Near $14.33; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DNUT

Currently, DNUT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.84%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, DNUT ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DNUT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DNUT’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.28%) from the day prior. DNUT has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Krispy Kreme Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DNUT: Daily RSI Analysis DNUT’s RSI now stands at 0.

DNUT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

<500 - Internal server error