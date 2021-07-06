Kroger Co (KR): Price Now Near $37.85; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KR
At the time of this writing, KR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.32%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as KR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
KR ranks 71st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.
KR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, KR’s price is down $-0.52 (-1.36%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as KR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows KR’s price action over the past 90 days.
Wave of automation in US could be bad news for workers July 06, 2021 5:00 AM NEW YORK When Kroger customers in Cincinnati shop online these days, their groceries may be picked out not by a worker in their local supermarket but by a robot in a nearby warehouse. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
KR: Daily RSI Analysis
