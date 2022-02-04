Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $13.70

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $13.12. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 1,669 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The company has a market cap of $831.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

