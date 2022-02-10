Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s previous close.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.03. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 95,901 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,885.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after buying an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

