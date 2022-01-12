Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD): Price Up $0.16 (0.9)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.45)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for KD

At the moment, KD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.45%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as KD has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on KD; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

KD ranks 179th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

KD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, KD’s price is up $0.16 (0.9%) from the day prior. KD has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 10, 20 and 40 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows KD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< KD: Daily RSI Analysis KD’s RSI now stands at 84.8485.

KD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

