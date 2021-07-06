L Brands Inc (LB): Price Now Near $72.66; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LB
Currently, LB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.84 (-1.15%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row LB has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Retail stocks, LB ranks 110th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
LB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, LB’s price is down $-1.28 (-1.73%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as LB has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. L Brands Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
LB: Daily RSI Analysis
