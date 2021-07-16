L Brands Inc (LB): Price Now Near $73.37; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LB

At the moment, LB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.97 (-2.61%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LB has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, LB ranks 127th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LB’s price is down $-0.76 (-1.02%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that LB has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LB: Daily RSI Analysis LB’s RSI now stands at 37.4532.

LB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For LB News Traders

Investors and traders in LB may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 15th

IPI, LB, ATTO, and HIBB made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on July 15, 2021

