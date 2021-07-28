L Brands Inc (LB): Price Now Near $76.39; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LB

At the moment, LB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.98 (-1.27%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row LB has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

LB ranks 119th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

LB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LB’s price is down $-1.08 (-1.39%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LB: Daily RSI Analysis For LB, its RSI is now at 4.5455.

LB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market