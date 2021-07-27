L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX): Price Up $2.41 (1.07)% Over Past Day, Up $1.07 (0.47)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LHX

Currently, LHX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.07 (0.47%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row LHX has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

LHX ranks 2nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

LHX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LHX’s price is up $2.41 (1.07%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. L3Harris Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LHX: Daily RSI Analysis LHX’s RSI now stands at 73.904.

For LHX News Traders

Investors and traders in LHX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Segment Performance to Aid Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q2 Earnings?

Northrop Grumman’s (NOC) Q2 earnings might have been hurt by supply chain disruption on account of the COVID-19 impact.

