L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Lowered by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

Shares of LHX opened at $219.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.37 and its 200-day moving average is $223.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

