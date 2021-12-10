La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB): Price Up $0.37 (1.03)% Over Past Day, Up $0.39 (1.1)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LZB

Currently, LZB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.39 (1.1%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, LZB ranks 15th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LZB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LZB’s price is up $0.37 (1.03%) from the day prior. LZB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. La-Z-Boy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LZB: Daily RSI Analysis For LZB, its RSI is now at 66.1631.

LZB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error