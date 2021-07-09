Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH): Price Now Near $278.84; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LH
Currently, LH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.07%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Healthcare stocks, LH ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
LH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, LH’s price is up $1.66 (0.6%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LH’s price action over the past 90 days.
LabCorp (LH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
LabCorp (LH) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company’s fundamentals for clues.
