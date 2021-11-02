Ladder Capital Corp (LADR): Price Down $-0.22 (-1.8)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.5)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LADR

At the time of this writing, LADR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.5%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that LADR has seen 3 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

LADR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LADR’s price is down $-0.22 (-1.8%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LADR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LADR: Daily RSI Analysis LADR’s RSI now stands at 59.2593.

LADR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

