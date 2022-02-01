L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

