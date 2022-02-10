Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

