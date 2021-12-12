Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LKFN opened at $74.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Recommended Story: Derivative