Lam Research Corp (LRCX): Price Up $0.37 (0.06)% Over Past Day, Up $2.17 (0.34)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LRCX
At the time of this writing, LRCX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.17 (0.34%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on LRCX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Machinery stocks, LRCX ranks 33rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.
LRCX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, LRCX’s price is up $0.37 (0.06%) from the day prior. LRCX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LRCX’s price action over the past 90 days.
LRCX: Daily RSI Analysis
For LRCX News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on LRCX may find value in this recent story:
Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Lam Research (LRCX) a Stock to Watch
Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Focus List.
