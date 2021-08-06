Lam Research Corp (LRCX): Price Up $0.37 (0.06)% Over Past Day, Up $2.17 (0.34)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LRCX

At the time of this writing, LRCX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.17 (0.34%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on LRCX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Machinery stocks, LRCX ranks 33rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LRCX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LRCX’s price is up $0.37 (0.06%) from the day prior. LRCX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LRCX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LRCX: Daily RSI Analysis For LRCX, its RSI is now at 52.9143.

LRCX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

