Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $627.00 at Piper Sandler

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $597.00 to $627.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.07.

Lam Research stock opened at $596.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $481.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

