Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR): Price Now Near $104.03; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LAMR

At the time of this writing, LAMR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.11 (-1.06%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row LAMR has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, LAMR ranks 248th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LAMR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LAMR’s price is down $-1.88 (-1.77%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LAMR’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market