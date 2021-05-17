Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW): Price Down $-1.65 (-2.09)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.42 (-0.54)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LW

At the moment, LW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.54%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that LW has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on LW; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

LW ranks 43rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

LW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LW’s price is down $-1.65 (-2.09%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on LW; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

