Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Sells 42,989 Shares

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.90), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($425,515.54).

LAND stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.85) on Thursday. Land Securities Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 600.09 ($7.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 766.20 ($10.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 717.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 708.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 900 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.90) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.12) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 770.83 ($10.19).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

See Also: Diversification