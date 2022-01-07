Landore Resources (LON:LND) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.81

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.81 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 24.71 ($0.33). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.34), with a volume of 250,055 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.81.

Landore Resources Company Profile (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include six leases and 1,419 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 30,507 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

