Landstar System Inc (LSTR): Price Down $-2.38 (-1.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.38 (-1.44)% Over Past Hour

Currently, LSTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.38 (-1.44%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LSTR ranks 98th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

LSTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LSTR’s price is down $-2.38 (-1.44%) from the day prior. LSTR has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LSTR’s price action over the past 90 days.

LSTR's RSI now stands at 0.

LSTR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

