Lannett Co Inc (LCI): Price Now Near $1.53; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LCI

At the time of this writing, LCI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.97%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, LCI ranks 98th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LCI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LCI’s price is down $-0.02 (-1.29%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Lannett Co Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LCI: Daily RSI Analysis LCI’s RSI now stands at 45.4545.

LCI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

