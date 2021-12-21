Lannett Co Inc (LCI): Price Now Near $1.72; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LCI

Currently, LCI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (1.18%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LCI ranks 146th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

LCI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LCI’s price is up $0.02 (1.18%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on LCI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows LCI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LCI: Daily RSI Analysis For LCI, its RSI is now at 75.

LCI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

