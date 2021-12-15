Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI): Price Now Near $57.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LPI

At the time of this writing, LPI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.37 (-3.96%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LPI ranks 118th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

LPI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LPI’s price is down $-2.57 (-4.27%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as LPI has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Laredo Petroleum Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LPI: Daily RSI Analysis For LPI, its RSI is now at 0.

LPI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error