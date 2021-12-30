Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 162 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

GILD stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).