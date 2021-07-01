Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS): Price Now Near $53.31; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LVS

At the time of this writing, LVS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LVS ranks 24th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks.

LVS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LVS’s price is up $0.65 (1.22%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row LVS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on LVS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.