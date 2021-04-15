Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS): Price Now Near $61.77; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LVS

Currently, LVS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LVS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LVS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LVS’s price is up $0.45 (0.74%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row LVS has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LVS’s price action over the past 90 days.

For LVS News Traders

Investors and traders in LVS may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Las Vegas Sands launches campaign pushing for casinos in Texas

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) plans to launch a multimillion-dollar advertising blitz for supporting its campaign of bringing casinos to Texas; it has sought airing TV and radio ads.A state House committee was set to review today proposals expanding gambling in Texas, including one being backed by Las Vegas Sands.The review will…

