Latham Group Inc (SWIM): Price Up $0.08 (0.31)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.23)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SWIM

Currently, SWIM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.23%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Rubber and Plastic Products stocks, SWIM ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SWIM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SWIM’s price is up $0.08 (0.31%) from the day prior. SWIM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Latham Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SWIM: Daily RSI Analysis SWIM’s RSI now stands at 65.6716.

Note: SWIM and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with SWIM rising at a faster rate than RSI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market