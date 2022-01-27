Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Down 5.9%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s share price fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.11 and last traded at $51.11. 1,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,255,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $68,455.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,563 shares of company stock worth $19,736,628. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

