Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Hits New 12-Month High at $813.00

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 813 ($10.96) and last traded at GBX 812 ($10.94), with a volume of 51145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 799 ($10.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 775.34. The company has a market capitalization of £995.62 million and a PE ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

Law Debenture Company Profile (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

