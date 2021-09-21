Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Price Now Near $45.75; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LAZ

At the time of this writing, LAZ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.58 (-1.25%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, LAZ ranks 203rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LAZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LAZ’s price is down $-0.5 (-1.08%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that LAZ has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 day changed directions on LAZ; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LAZ’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LAZ: Daily RSI Analysis For LAZ, its RSI is now at 6.4935.

LAZ and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

