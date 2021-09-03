Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Price Now Near $48.72; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LAZ

At the moment, LAZ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.07%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LAZ ranks 93rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

LAZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LAZ’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.09%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Lazard Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LAZ: Daily RSI Analysis For LAZ, its RSI is now at 96.7972.

LAZ and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

