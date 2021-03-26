Lear Corp (LEA): Price Now Near $176.65; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LEA

Currently, LEA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.45 (1.41%) from the hour prior. LEA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LEA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LEA’s price is up $2.73 (1.57%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that LEA has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LEA’s price action over the past 90 days.

