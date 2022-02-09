Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. Lear has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lear stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

