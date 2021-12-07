Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN): Price Now Near $48.37; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LEGN

At the time of this writing, LEGN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.39 (5.2%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on LEGN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LEGN ranks 28th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

LEGN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LEGN’s price is up $2.83 (6.29%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that LEGN has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Legend Biotech Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LEGN: Daily RSI Analysis LEGN’s RSI now stands at 44.6174.

LEGN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

KILL Legend Biotech Announces Submission of New Drug Application to Japanese Regulatory Authority for BCMA CAR-T Therapy Cilta-cel for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma by Janssen