Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG): Price Now Near $44.52; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, LEG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.36%) from the hour prior. LEG has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LEG ranks 31st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Consumer Goods stocks.

LEG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LEG’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.18%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as LEG has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows LEG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LEG: Daily RSI Analysis LEG’s RSI now stands at 61.9048.

LEG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

