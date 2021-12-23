Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG): Price Up $0.33 (0.84)% Over Past Day, Up $0.75 (1.91)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LEG

At the time of this writing, LEG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.75 (1.91%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

LEG ranks 9th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Consumer Goods stocks.

LEG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LEG’s price is up $0.33 (0.84%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that LEG has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Leggett & Platt Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LEG: Daily RSI Analysis LEG’s RSI now stands at 100.

LEG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

