Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS): Price Up $0.21 (0.2)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LDOS

Currently, LDOS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.15%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LDOS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LDOS ranks 34th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

LDOS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LDOS’s price is up $0.21 (0.2%) from the day prior. LDOS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LDOS’s price action over the past 90 days.