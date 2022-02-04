Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $110.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

