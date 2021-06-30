Lemonade Inc (LMND): Price Now Near $108.99; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LMND

At the time of this writing, LMND (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.52 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LMND has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, LMND ranks 94th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LMND’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LMND’s price is down $-2.8 (-2.5%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LMND’s price action over the past 90 days.