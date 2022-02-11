LendingClub Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LendingClub in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

NYSE:LC opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.01 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $369,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in LendingClub by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,212,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after buying an additional 709,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

