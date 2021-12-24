Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. American Money Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 725.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 7.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

